Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Minorities Not against Shiv Sena, Wanted BJP Out of Power: Sharad Pawar

The Shiv Sena and BJP contested the state Assembly polls together in October last year, but parted ways following disagreement over sharing the chief ministerial post for two-and-half years on rotational basis.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Minorities Not against Shiv Sena, Wanted BJP Out of Power: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that representatives of minority communities had conveyed that they would not mind if his party joined hands with the Shiv Sena, but the BJP must be kept away from power in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena and BJP contested the state Assembly polls together in October last year, but parted ways following disagreement over sharing the chief ministerial post for two-and-half years on rotational basis.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress then came together and formed government in the state after long deliberations, notwithstanding the Sena's aggressive Hindutva ideology.

Referring to it, Pawar, at an event organised by the NCP's minority cell, recalled that no step was being taken (at that time) in the state for three-four weeks (by the Shiv Sena-BJP) towards government formation.

Pawar said suggestions were invited about a possible tie-up with the Shiv Sena from people in Maharashtra as well as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi.

"We were told on behalf of the minorities that if you want to take Shiv Sena along, you can do so, but keep the BJP away. The minorities welcomed that step (of taking the Shiv Sena on board)," Pawar told the gathering.

The former Union minister said this development in Maharashtra politics has shown a path to the country, and lauded the minority communities for taking the initiative.

Pawar claimed that minorities, particularly Muslims, did not vote for the BJP in the state polls.

When the community members make a decision, then it is to ensure the defeat of a particular party, he added. The Maratha strongman also said the NCP had insisted

that the minority affairs department in the state government be given to his party to carry out welfare works.

NCP leader Nawab Malik is the state minority affairs minister. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister on November 28 last year along with six other ministers initially, and the council was expanded on December 30.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram