With a Message on 'Sufism', PM Modi to Offer Chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be offering a chadar at the Ajmer Dargah of Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer on Tuesday, on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. It is for the seventh time that the PM will be offering a chadar at the famous dargah.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be offering the chadar on Modi's behalf at the dargah. The Prime Minister handed over the chadar to Naqvi on Monday. He will offer a dark yellow chadar this time. The colour itself is very significant to the message of Sufism.

"This is the longest that a non-Congress Prime Minister has been offering chadar at the dargah. Our Prime Minister not only talks of sabka sath sabka vikas sabka vishwas, but also put it into practice," Naqvi told CNN-News18.

Naqvi said the PM wanted to put forth a message of brotherhood, peace and prayer for the good health of all citizens, even as the country continues to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naqvi had offered the chadar for the first time on the PM's behalf in April 2015.