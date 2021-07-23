Minutes After Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Meet, Rahul Gandhi Says Punjab Dispute Resolved

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday referring to the political tussle between Navjot Singh and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Punjab dispute has been resolved.

Gandhi’s statement came minutes after Sidhu and Amarinder got together for tea before the official elevation event of Sidhu as the Congress Punjab Chief.

Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.

The chief minister also opposed his appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he won’t meet Sidhu until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his “derogatory" tweets against him.

Sidhu will formally assume the charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with four working presidents, at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday.

Amarinder Singh and other party MLAs first assembled at Punjab Bhawan, from where they will go to the Punjab Congress Bhawan, the venue of the installation ceremony.

Incharge of Punjab affairs at the AICC, Harish Rawat, is also expected to attend the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here