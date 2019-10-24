Mira Bhayandar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मीरा-भाईंदर): Independent Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

145. Mira Bhayandar (मीरा-भाईंदर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,35,168 eligible electors, of which 2,32,481 were male, 2,02,682 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 34 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mira Bhayandar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 32387 50.46% Geeta Bharat Jain LEADING BJP 20957 32.65% Narendra Mehta INC 7664 11.94% Muzaffar Hussain MNS 828 1.29% Haresh Eknath Sutar NOTA 701 1.09% Nota VBA 476 0.74% Salim Abbas Khan AAP 327 0.51% Ca Narendra Bhambwani BSP 274 0.43% Kirtawade Vidhyadhar Bhimrao NP 237 0.37% Faheem Ahmed Shaikh IND 152 0.24% Jangam Pradeep Dilip IND 68 0.11% Ravindra Babasaheb Kharat IND 58 0.09% Mahesh Desai SBSP 56 0.09% Birju Ramkumar Choudhary

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,64,958 eligible electors, of which 1,97,442 were male, 1,67,513 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 34 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,28,354.

Mira Bhayandar has an elector sex ratio of 871.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Narendra Mehta of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 32292 votes which was 16.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.57% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gilbert John Mendoca of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10604 votes which was 7.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 42.02% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 145. Mira Bhayandar Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 48.14%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.68%, while it was 44.95 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 416 polling stations in 145. Mira Bhayandar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 386.

Extent: 145. Mira Bhayandar constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (Part)- Ward No. 1 to 8, 17 to 36, 41 to 44, 46 and 47.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mira Bhayandar is: 19.2813 72.8154.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mira Bhayandar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.