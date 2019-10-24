Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Mira Bhayandar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मीरा-भाईंदर): Independent Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mira Bhayandar (मीरा-भाईंदर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
IND
Geeta Bharat Jain
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Mira Bhayandar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मीरा-भाईंदर): Independent Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mira Bhayandar (मीरा-भाईंदर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

145. Mira Bhayandar (मीरा-भाईंदर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,35,168 eligible electors, of which 2,32,481 were male, 2,02,682 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 34 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mira Bhayandar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
32387
50.46%
Geeta Bharat Jain
BJP
20957
32.65%
Narendra Mehta
INC
7664
11.94%
Muzaffar Hussain
MNS
828
1.29%
Haresh Eknath Sutar
NOTA
701
1.09%
Nota
VBA
476
0.74%
Salim Abbas Khan
AAP
327
0.51%
Ca Narendra Bhambwani
BSP
274
0.43%
Kirtawade Vidhyadhar Bhimrao
NP
237
0.37%
Faheem Ahmed Shaikh
IND
152
0.24%
Jangam Pradeep Dilip
IND
68
0.11%
Ravindra Babasaheb Kharat
IND
58
0.09%
Mahesh Desai
SBSP
56
0.09%
Birju Ramkumar Choudhary

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,64,958 eligible electors, of which 1,97,442 were male, 1,67,513 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 34 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,28,354.

Mira Bhayandar has an elector sex ratio of 871.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Narendra Mehta of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 32292 votes which was 16.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.57% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gilbert John Mendoca of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10604 votes which was 7.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 42.02% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 145. Mira Bhayandar Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 48.14%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.68%, while it was 44.95 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 416 polling stations in 145. Mira Bhayandar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 386.

Extent: 145. Mira Bhayandar constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (Part)- Ward No. 1 to 8, 17 to 36, 41 to 44, 46 and 47.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mira Bhayandar is: 19.2813 72.8154.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mira Bhayandar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram