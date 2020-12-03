'Miracle Will Happen': Rajinikanth to Launch Political Party in January, Will Participate in Upcoming TN Elections

Superstar Rajinikanth announced on Thursday that he will launch his political party in January next year, putting an end to speculations around his plunge into politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said that further details of his political party will be announced on December 31, as he promised to bring about an “honest, spiritual government”, hinting towards a “miracle”.

“We will surely win assembly polls and give an honest, transparent, corruption free, and spiritual politics. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen," he said.

Recently, the megastar had asked his office-bearers if they were ready to "start a political party in January" after they requested him to contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections in a meeting, said sources.

Against the backdrop of doctors advising him against entering politics, Rajinikanth held a meeting to deliberate the possibility of his political entry with the office bearers of his forum on Monday. The meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram's district secretaries was held at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

The Mandram representatives requested Rajinikanth to contest the upcoming 2021 elections in the state. However, the leader had asked them to be patient until he made his decision on the issue, sources said.

Rajinikanth had on October 29 said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and due to the coronavirus pandemic. The disclosure of his health status was seen as an indication that the actor was seriously rethinking launching a political party.