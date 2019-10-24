Miraj Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मिरज): Counting of Vote Begins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

281. Miraj (मिरज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Sangli district of Maharashtra and is part of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,26,315 eligible electors, of which 1,67,825 were male, 1,58,474 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 870 service voters had also registered to vote.

Miraj Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 7410 58.87% Dr. Suresh Bhau Dagadu Khade LEADING SWP 3656 29.05% Balaso Dattatray Honmore JD(S) 603 4.79% Sadashiv Dashrath Khade VBA 553 4.39% Nanaso Sadashiv Waghmare NOTA 162 1.29% Nota BSP 75 0.60% Gangaram Shivmurti Satpute BLRP 69 0.55% Balasaheb Yashvant Raste IND 58 0.46% Dr. Prashant Dnyaneshwar Gangavane Sir

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,03,011 eligible electors, of which 1,57,919 were male, 1,45,086 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 870 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,74,422.

Miraj has an elector sex ratio of 944.28.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khade Suresh(Bhau) Dagadu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 64067 votes which was 34.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.55% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Khade Suresh (Bhau) Dagadu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 54456 votes which was 31.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 281. Miraj Assembly segment of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Sangli Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.13%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.24%, while it was 62.78 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.11%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 296 polling stations in 281. Miraj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 286.

Extent: 281. Miraj constituency comprises of the following areas of Sangli district of Maharashtra: Miraj Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle Miraj, Malgaon Arag, Kavalapur and Sangli-Miraj Kupwad (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 4 to 9, 26 to 37, 54 to 60.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Miraj is: 16.8489 74.7512.

