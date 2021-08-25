'Mirchi' Baba In Madhya Pradesh Performs Puja For Kamal Nath; BJP Ridicules Event

Mahamandleshwar Vairagyanand alias Mirchi baba who had shot to fame after performing a yagna with red chilies for ensuring win for Congress Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh in year 2019, performed a puja for PCC chief Kamal Nath here on Wednesday.

However, the saint was mocked at for claiming he would take samadhi in case Digvijaya Singh lost in the poll, which eventually he did. The baba was trolled heavily on social media as netizens had asked him to fulfil his promise after Singh’s loss to Praga Singh Thakur. The baba had stayed away from public life after his ‘disciple’ poll loss.

The baba was by the side of PCC chief Kamal Nath when the PCC chief organised an Abhishek for lord Shiva in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The BJP was quick to ridicule the event linking it with superstition.

“Kamal Nath seeking return to power and having youthfulness performed ‘Vaam Margi’ pujan through Mirchi Baba. Look how Nath threw the milk pot with a mantra of Aam Fatt,” BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Vajpayee tweeted tagging the video of the puja. Further, while performing Abhishek the milk pot had slipped suddenly out of the hands of senior leader.

A total of 51 priests from Ujjain had performed the holy ceremony with one lakh flowers and milk.

Other BJP leaders also poked fun at the Congress state head for the puja.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said that Kamal Nath will meet the same fate as Digvijaya Singh. BJP media coordinator Lokendra Parashar also tweeted that the milk pot slipped soon after Nath’s return from New Delhi which means he is set to lose one of the posts.

Nath is the PCC chief and also Leader of Opposition in assembly.

The senior leader has just returned from New Delhi after meeting AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi during the tour.

Speaking to the media after the puja, Nath told the media that he had fruitful talks with the two leaders. He however claimed that there won’t be any changes in the party organisation in MP.

