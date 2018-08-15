English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mirroring Shariat Courts, Hindu Mahasabha Sets up First Hindu Court This Independence Day
Pooja Shakun Pandey, national secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, who has been appointed as the first judge of the Hindu Court, said they will have proper jails and maximum punishment will be death.
Representative image. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Much like the Shariat courts, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha set up the first Hindu court as the country celebrated its 72nd Independence day on Wednesday.
These Hindu courts, like Shariat courts which resolve issues in line with Islamic laws, are being set up with an aim to make decisions on Hindu affairs. It also got its first judge in a ceremony that was held at the party's office on Meerut's Sharda road, reported The Times of India.
“We had challenged the establishment of Shariat Courts a few days ago and asked that they should not exist at all because there should be one constitution for all. We had even asked the government in a letter that we sent demanding this, that if our demands are not met, we will set up a similar court for Hindus. Since no action was taken in our favour, we set up the first Hindu court here on Wednesday,” said Pandit Ashok Sharma, national vice president, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha as quoted by The Times of India.
Pooja Shakun Pandey, national secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, who has been appointed as the first judge of the Hindu Court, said they will have proper jails and maximum punishment will be death.
It bears noting that Pandey was a professor until five years ago and has masters in Maths, Computer Science, and also is an MPhil in Mathematics and PhD in Mathematics.
The party members plan to declare the bylaws of their court on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and appoint a total of five judges in different parts of the country on November 15, so that “Hindus can get justice at five different places”.
