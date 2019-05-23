Mirzapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mirzapur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSP(L) -- -- Ashish Kumar Tripathi CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Jira Bharti RSJP -- -- Dinesh Kumar Pal BRP(I) -- -- Radheshyam Insan BPHP -- -- Adesh Tyagi AD(S) -- -- Anupriya Patel NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Laliteshpati Tripathi STBP -- -- Archana Mishra SP -- -- Ram Charitra

79. Mirzapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.81%. The estimated literacy level of Mirzapur is 68.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1823860 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anupriya Singh Patel of AD won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,19,079 votes which was 21.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AD had a vote share of 43.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bal Kumar Patel of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 19,682 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 29.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.18% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mirzapur was: Anupriya Singh Patel (AD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,38,504 men, 7,82,028 women and 129 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mirzapur is: 25.1461 82.569Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मिर्जापुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); মির্জাপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); मिर्जापूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); મિર્ઝાપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மிர்சாபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మిర్జాపుర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಿರ್ಜಾಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മിർസാപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)