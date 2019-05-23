English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mirzapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mirzapur (मिर्जापुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mirzapur (मिर्जापुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
79. Mirzapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.81%. The estimated literacy level of Mirzapur is 68.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1823860 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anupriya Singh Patel of AD won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,19,079 votes which was 21.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AD had a vote share of 43.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bal Kumar Patel of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 19,682 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 29.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.18% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mirzapur was: Anupriya Singh Patel (AD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,38,504 men, 7,82,028 women and 129 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mirzapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mirzapur is: 25.1461 82.569
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मिर्जापुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); মির্জাপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); मिर्जापूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); મિર્ઝાપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மிர்சாபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మిర్జాపుర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಿರ್ಜಾಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മിർസാപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Mirzapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSP(L)
--
--
Ashish Kumar Tripathi
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Jira Bharti
RSJP
--
--
Dinesh Kumar Pal
BRP(I)
--
--
Radheshyam Insan
BPHP
--
--
Adesh Tyagi
AD(S)
--
--
Anupriya Patel
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Laliteshpati Tripathi
STBP
--
--
Archana Mishra
SP
--
--
Ram Charitra
