Mismanagement of Covid-19, Law & Order Situation to Be Raised in Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP's Satish Poonia

The "mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic, law and order situation and complete loan waiver of all farmers will be among several issues that the BJP will raise in the upcoming byelections to three Assembly seats in Rajasthan, the party's state president Satish Poonia said on Sunday. He said anti-incumbency factor has crept in after two years of the Congress government and people have rejected the ruling party during the Panchayati Raj elections held recently.

The party will make corona mismanagement and farmers complete loan waiver as prominent issues in the upcoming bypolls. Law and order has deteriorated and Rajasthan has become a leading state in crime. The government has failed to perform on all fronts and people are fed up with the Congress rule, Poonia told reporters after holding a meeting of party leaders. In the meeting, the strategy for the upcoming bypolls in Sahara (Bhilwara), Rajsamand and Sujangarh (Churu) was discussed.

The sitting MLAs in these seats (Congress had Sahara and Sujangarh while BJP won Rajsamand) died in the recent past. Poonia said winning candidates will be fielded after assessment of all factors.

The meeting was organised to hold initial discussions, because the election announcement is yet to be made. Local workers and leaders will be consulted. After a survey and assessment, the announcement of candidates will be made, he said. Poonia also said that "some mischievous elements" have created a 'Morcha' in his name and circulated on social media which should be investigated.

We are the people who work for the party under its name. We do not need any 'Morcha'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader and the lotus is our identity. Some of the mischievous people have formed a 'Morcha' in my name and this should be investigated, he said. The saffron party's state president also exuded confidence that the BJP will form the state government in the 2023 Assembly elections.