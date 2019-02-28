'Misplaced Priorities, Betrayal of Sentiments': Oppn Tears Into PM Modi's 'Record-breaking' Address

It‘s been nearly 24 hrs since our pilot has gone missing. On the other hand 6 IAF braves lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The nation is praying. We‘re all waiting with baited breath but not a word from our leadership.



The silence is deafening.#BringHimHome — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 28 February 2019

Indian forces foiled Pakistani attack yesterday it is a matter of big relief but an IAF pilot is under Pak custody is a matter of great concern. India should try to do its best at all levels to ensure safe return of the pilot only then the country will feel relief. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) 28 February 2019

PM Modi continuing with his #Elections2019 campaign is the surest sign #WingCommanderAbhinandan will be back in the next 24-48 hours. Either that or he really just couldn’t care less. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 28 February 2019

It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes. We stand with our soldiers & will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot — Congress (@INCIndia) 28 February 2019

Glaring case of misplaced priorities!



132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India’s brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election.



Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today.



Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record! pic.twitter.com/ulIMzA35Xv — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) 28 February 2019

Narendra Modi’s “record-breaking” address to BJP workers at the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ event on Wednesday in the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan has not gone down well with opposition parties, with several leaders questioning the Prime Minister’s silence on an IAF pilot being captured by the neighbouring nation.In his first public address after the government confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was being held in captivity by Pakistan, the Prime Minister told party workers that elections were soon approaching and “however prepared a student may be for exams, he must not be lax”.The BJP has claimed that through his address, Modi interacted with over one crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country. The party said its chief Amit Shah and other leaders are participating in the programme from its Delhi office.However, the Opposition was quick to launch a scathing attack on Modi, with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav saying: “When the entire nation is standing along with the government as an Indian rising above politics, BJP is going to make a record of contact with booth level workers... even the BJP supporters are ashamed of this. The situation could be very bad but this suited-booted BJP will continue with its festivities...condemnable," he said.Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also termed the video-conference "ridiculous and betrayal of national sentiments"."At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Narendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments (sic),” Mayawati wrote on Twitter.Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said Modi’s address was the “surest sign” that the IAF pilot will be back in the next 24-48 hours. “Either that or he really just couldn’t care less,” he said on Twitter.The Congress also slammed the Prime Minister, calling it “shameful” that Modi could not “stop campaigning even for a few minutes”. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a case of “misplaced priorities”.