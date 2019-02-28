LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Misplaced Priorities, Betrayal of Sentiments': Oppn Tears Into PM Modi's 'Record-breaking' Address

In his first public address after the government confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was being held in captivity by Pakistan, the Prime Minister told party workers that elections were soon approaching.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' event.
Narendra Modi’s “record-breaking” address to BJP workers at the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ event on Wednesday in the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan has not gone down well with opposition parties, with several leaders questioning the Prime Minister’s silence on an IAF pilot being captured by the neighbouring nation.

In his first public address after the government confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was being held in captivity by Pakistan, the Prime Minister told party workers that elections were soon approaching and “however prepared a student may be for exams, he must not be lax”.

The BJP has claimed that through his address, Modi interacted with over one crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country. The party said its chief Amit Shah and other leaders are participating in the programme from its Delhi office.

However, the Opposition was quick to launch a scathing attack on Modi, with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav saying: “When the entire nation is standing along with the government as an Indian rising above politics, BJP is going to make a record of contact with booth level workers... even the BJP supporters are ashamed of this. The situation could be very bad but this suited-booted BJP will continue with its festivities...condemnable," he said.




Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also termed the video-conference "ridiculous and betrayal of national sentiments".

"At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Narendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments (sic),” Mayawati wrote on Twitter.




Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said Modi’s address was the “surest sign” that the IAF pilot will be back in the next 24-48 hours. “Either that or he really just couldn’t care less,” he said on Twitter.




The Congress also slammed the Prime Minister, calling it “shameful” that Modi could not “stop campaigning even for a few minutes”. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a case of “misplaced priorities”.





