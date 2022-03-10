Misrikh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM.

Live election results updates of Misrikh seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Suneeta (IND), Ramkrishna Bhargava (BJP), Shyam Kishor (BSP), Subhash Rajvanshi (INC), Dharmendra Dhangar (JDL), Baburam Verma (AAP), Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi (SBSPA), Santosh (BJMP), Pradeep Kumar Rajvanshi (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Vijay Prakash Gautam (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.42%, which is -2.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Krishna Bhargava of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.153 Misrikh (मिसरिख) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Misrikh is part of Misrikh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 42.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 351174 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,88,052 were male and 1,63,110 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Misrikh in 2019 was: 867 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,78,420 eligible electors, of which 1,88,792 were male,1,56,168 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,150 eligible electors, of which 1,78,289 were male, 1,39,848 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Misrikh in 2017 was 54. In 2012, there were 138 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Krishna Bhargava of BJP won in this seat defeating Manish Kumar Rawat of BSP by a margin of 20,672 which was 9.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.33% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Pal Rajwanshi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manish Kumar Rawat of BSP by a margin of 1,522 votes which was 0.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 153 Misrikh Assembly segment of the 32. Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency. Ashok Kumar Rawat of BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat defeating Dr Neelu Satyarthi of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.69%, while it was 58.88% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Misrikh went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.153 Misrikh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 362. In 2012, there were 341 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.153 Misrikh comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Mishrikh, 5 Machhrehata, 6 Aurangabad and Misrikh Cum Neemsar Municipal Board of 1 Mishrikh Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Misrikh constituency, which are: Maholi, Sitapur, Sidhauli, Balamau, Gopamau. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Misrikh is approximately 707 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Misrikh is: 27°23’17.5"N 80°34’48.4"E.

