Miss India 2015 Runner-Up Diksha Singh Fails to Leave Her Mark in UP Panchayat Elections

Bollywood actress and Miss India runner-up Diksha Singh has lost her election from ward number 26, Baskha, in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur. Diksha Singh contested for Zila Panchayat member this time after the seat was reserved for female candidate, earlier her father was in the fray but things changed after the reservation was revised at the intervention of the court.

Diksha Singh, runner-up of Femina Miss India 2015, had her credibility at stake and faced defeat even before she could start her political career. BJP-backed candidate Nagina Singh won with a margin of about 5,000 votes. Diksha Singh had to be satisfied with the 5th position in the panchayat elections.

Diksha Singh, who had come to her native place Jaunpur from Mumbai, kept talking about the basic facilities in Jaunpur during her campaigning in the elections. She also had said that the situation of women in the rural areas was not good. She was constantly campaigning on the ground. However, she could get only 2,000 votes in the name of development.

Diksha Singh, a resident of Chittori village in Baksha area of Jaunpur district, had gone to Mumbai with her father after studying up to class 3 in the village. While in Mumbai, she won the runner-up title at Femina Miss India 2015. She has also acted in many movies and had even tried her hand at writing scripts for a few movies as well. She has also appeared in some of the commercials for some famous brands.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here