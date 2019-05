Miss You Papa, Tweets Vexed Tej Pratap Yadav After Not Being Allowed to Speak at Pataliputra Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, posted an emotional tweet about his father’s absence after he was not allowed to speak in a mahagathbandhan rally in Bihar’s Pataliputra which was attended by his siblings Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Miffed with the Congress for allegedly ignoring him in the Pataliputra rally, Tej Pratap took to Twitter on Friday to vent out. "I miss you papa," tweeted Tej Pratap, claiming that it was because of his father’s absence that he was ignored and not allowed to address the public at the mahagathbandhan election rally. Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving his jail term after being convicted in the fodder scam cases.Even after Rahul Gandhi personally asked him to address the public, he was not given the chance to speak, alleged the young RJD leader. Further, he attacked the Congress for the “treatment meted out to its Bihar mahagathbandhan allies as incidents like these will defeat their purpose.”"If they [Congress] do not allow soldiers to handle the front, how will we win the war," Tej Pratap said on Thursday.Tej Pratap Yadav was in the list of speakers in the rally held for Misa Bharti at Bikram in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.Recently, he had recently quit as the patron of the party's students' wing and even campaigned against RJD nominees in a number of seats when the names recommended by him were ignored.