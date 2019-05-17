English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miss You Papa, Tweets Vexed Tej Pratap Yadav After Not Being Allowed to Speak at Pataliputra Rally
Tej Pratap claimed that it was because of his father’s absence that he was ignored and not allowed to address the public at the mahagathbandhan election rally in Pataliputra.
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad receiving red rose from his son Tej Pratap during the state council meeting in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, posted an emotional tweet about his father’s absence after he was not allowed to speak in a mahagathbandhan rally in Bihar’s Pataliputra which was attended by his siblings Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Miffed with the Congress for allegedly ignoring him in the Pataliputra rally, Tej Pratap took to Twitter on Friday to vent out. "I miss you papa," tweeted Tej Pratap, claiming that it was because of his father’s absence that he was ignored and not allowed to address the public at the mahagathbandhan election rally. Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving his jail term after being convicted in the fodder scam cases.
Even after Rahul Gandhi personally asked him to address the public, he was not given the chance to speak, alleged the young RJD leader. Further, he attacked the Congress for the “treatment meted out to its Bihar mahagathbandhan allies as incidents like these will defeat their purpose.”
"If they [Congress] do not allow soldiers to handle the front, how will we win the war," Tej Pratap said on Thursday.
Tej Pratap Yadav was in the list of speakers in the rally held for Misa Bharti at Bikram in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.
Recently, he had recently quit as the patron of the party's students' wing and even campaigned against RJD nominees in a number of seats when the names recommended by him were ignored.
Miffed with the Congress for allegedly ignoring him in the Pataliputra rally, Tej Pratap took to Twitter on Friday to vent out. "I miss you papa," tweeted Tej Pratap, claiming that it was because of his father’s absence that he was ignored and not allowed to address the public at the mahagathbandhan election rally. Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving his jail term after being convicted in the fodder scam cases.
मेरे आदरणीय पिता के अनुपस्थिति की वजह से मुझे आज बोलने नहीँ दिया गया।#IMissYouPapa😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w5F6uIzckb— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) 16 May 2019
Even after Rahul Gandhi personally asked him to address the public, he was not given the chance to speak, alleged the young RJD leader. Further, he attacked the Congress for the “treatment meted out to its Bihar mahagathbandhan allies as incidents like these will defeat their purpose.”
"If they [Congress] do not allow soldiers to handle the front, how will we win the war," Tej Pratap said on Thursday.
Tej Pratap Yadav was in the list of speakers in the rally held for Misa Bharti at Bikram in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.
Recently, he had recently quit as the patron of the party's students' wing and even campaigned against RJD nominees in a number of seats when the names recommended by him were ignored.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Small Talk and Inane Violence Power Chapter 3
- Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look, See Pics
- Jim Parsons on Why He Chose to Quit The Big Bang Theory After 12 Seasons
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fan Scorecards Redesigned in Anticipation of 500-run Totals
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results