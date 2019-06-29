'Missing' Amid Encephalitis Crisis in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav Returns With Health Update on Twitter

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who faced flak for going ‘missing’ during the Encephalitis crisis in Bihar which saw the deaths of over 160 children, resurfaced on Twitter on Saturday with a health update.

Tejashwi said he had been busy undergoing treatment for the last few weeks for an injury. Taking to Twitter, he said: “Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament and ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories.”

He added that though he had been away, he was constantly monitoring the situation in the state. "Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament & that's why PM responded. My Dear Bihar!I am very much here," he tweeted.

The younger son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad, who has been spearheading the party in his father’s absence, was panned for his silence over Encephalitis deaths in the state.

A poster has come up in Muzaffarpur town of north Bihar declaring a reward of Rs 5,100 for anyone who traces "missing" Tejashwi, who had not made any public appearance since the drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Put up by Tamanna Hashmi, a local social activist, who filed a petition in a local court demanding that the Centre and the state government be taken to task for "failing" to contain the outbreak, the gigantic poster has a screaming heading in 'Missing! Missing! Missing!'

A few days ago, RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had said, "I do not know where Tejashwi Yadav is. The World Cup is underway and perhaps, being a cricket enthusiast, he is in England to watch the tournament."