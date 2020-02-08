'Missing': Cong Questions Akhilesh's Silence Over Police Action Against Anti-CAA Protesters in Azamgarh

Lucknow: After the recent crackdown by Azamgarh district administration against the anti-CAA protesters, the district unit of Congress minority cell has put up ‘missing’ posters of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is also the member of Parliament from Azamgarh. The posters have dotted the localities from Musafirkhana to Collectrate area, questioning the silence of the SP chief on the action against protesters, including women.

The missing posters show a picture of Yadav with a black tape on his mouth questioning his silence over the action against those protesting the amended Citizenship Law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). “Why is Akhilesh Yadav silent on action against Muslim women? He is missing from Azamgarh since the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls,” the posters read.

However, the former UP chief minister had condemned the action by police on women protesters in Azamgarh and had even announced a committee to probe the entire incident.

On Wednesday, Azamgarh police had arrested 19 people from the Jauhar Park protest site in Bilariyaganj area of the city. They were charged with serious charges, including sedition. The police have alleged that they were conspiring communal riots in the city. As per reports, police had resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd during which some women protesters allegedly sustained injuries.

Speaking to the media on the issue, SHO Bilariyaganj, Manoj Kumar Singh had said, “Some tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd as they started pelting stones on the police force. There was no lathi-charge on the protesters. Those who have been injured are due to stone pelting from the protester’s side.”

An FIR was lodged at Bilariyaganj police station against the 35 identified and hundreds of unidentified protesters under section 124-A, 147, 153-A, 504, 307, 120-B and CLA Act. Also, a reward of 25000 rupees has been announced on three people who are accused of rioting.

On the contrary, the protesters had claimed that it was the police that started stone-pelting and then resorted to lathi charge on the boys and men who were present on the spot. As per information, one woman had suffered head injuries but was stated to be out of danger by the doctors.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.