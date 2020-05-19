'Missing' Posters Target Kamal Nath, His Lok Sabha MP Son in Chhindwara

Posters proclaiming senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and his Lok Sabha MP son Nakul Nath missing and offering a reward of Rs 21,000 appeared in their stronghold Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh amid the nationwide lockdown for the coronavirus.

While the former MP CM is MLA from Chhindwara, his son won the Lok Sabha polls from here in 2019.

"Chhindwara's public is looking for their missing MP and MLA during this crisis. A reward of Rs 21,000 will be given to the person who bring them here," read the posters put up in several places with images of the two.

A line from a Hindi film song that goes 'Chitthi na koi sandesh' (translating to 'no letter or message') was also written on the posters to drive home the point of the Nath duo being "incommunicado". Local Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the police about the posters, with Chhindwara Kotwali police station in charge Vinod Kushwaha saying action will be taken after a probe. Some of the posters were also removed by noon.

Congress leaders led by district head Ganga Prasad Tiwari lodged a complaint with the local police against unknown persons for putting up these "malicious" posters.

Congress leader Narendra Saluja, a close aide of senior Nath, hit back at BJP leaders asking them to furnish how many times Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited Budni amid the pandemic and how many Union ministers have visited their own areas.

“Amid the lockdown, everyone is following the rules but they are in touch with the public in their areas,” he added. Saluja also criticised BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying those who have joined the BJP recently are expressing grief over the deaths in Gwalior from a distance.

BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close aide of Scindia, asked, "How much work are they doing at the ground level? The problem is that Kamal Nath is busy fighting an internal battle in the Congress. So he has no time for Chhindwara. They will reach their constituencies only when polls are around."

Last week, similar 'missing in action' posters had come up in Bhopal targeting its BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.