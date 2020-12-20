Mission 200 Assembly Seats in Upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections, DMK Chief Stalin Tells Party Cadre

DMK chief M.K. Stalin on Sunday told the party officials that they should work towards the party attaining Mission 200, that is winning not less than 200 seats out of 234 in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

He also urged the party men to see that all the ministers of the AIADMK government who stand in the elections are defeated.

Stalin also said he would start the poll campaign sometime during the first week of January 2021.

Addressing the party officials here, Stalin said the target for the party is to win not less than 200 constituencies out of the total 234 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls.

He urged the party officials to reach out to the villages and campaign on the theme 'We are rejecting AIADMK'.

Stalin told his party men to highlight the failures of the AIADMK government in the villages, and also pass resolutions at the villagers meetings rejecting the AIADMK.

He said to win power in the state party needs 117 seats but it is not sufficient as the party has to post a record victory.

Pointing out that the DMK party has won power five times in the past, Stalin said it should also win for the sixth time.

He said the sixth time win will be equivalent to the earlier five victories.

According to him, the campaign 'Towards the Dawn Stalin's Voice' by 20 party leaders is getting good response from the people. So is the response to his video meetings on the theme 'Rescue Tamil Nadu'.

Stalin alleged that the Central government headed by the BJP and the state government headed by the AIADMK have influenced the media and negative news about the DMK is being published. Further the AIADMK has money power.

Without naming anybody Stalin also said pressure is exerted on people to float a party to oppose DMK.

Stalin said such attacks are not new for the DMK.

People's mind should be seeded with the thought that the past 10 years of the AIADMK rule has gone waste.

"They should think voting for the AIADMK is a shameful act," Stalin told the party officials.