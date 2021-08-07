Mission 2022: BJP Aims at Retaining Power in UP, Appoints In-charges for All 403 Assembly Seats

Ahead of a crucial assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in early 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kick-started preparations by holding several rounds of meetings in Lucknow and appointed assembly in-charge for all 403 seats. As discussed on Tuesday, the in-charges will not contest the upcoming polls and if willing to do so, then they will first have to resign from the assembly in-charge post.

The assembly in-charges have been asked to report about selection of candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 and to focus on victory of the constituency assigned by the top brass of UP BJP unit.

The assembly in-charges will also have to focus on winning those state assembly seats which the BJP has never won so far. Along with this, they have been asked to hold board meetings to make strategies to fight polls.

Reportedly, the BJP has set a target of winning more than 300 seats in next UP polls.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Lucknow today, where he, along with the state government and the party organisation, will discuss the strategy for the assembly elections due next year. He is also likely to review the performances of state ministers. Nadda could also assess the progress of ‘tasks’ he had entrusted to the ministers during his previous meeting.

The BJP president will also hold a meeting of the core committee at the state BJP headquarters in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party’s state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

In 2017, the BJP had won 312 assembly seats in the elections. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 47 and 19 seats, respectively.

