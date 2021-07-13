Mission 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lucknow, to Take Stock of Election Preparations and Discuss Strategy

The All India Congress Committee general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi has geared up for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. She will be reaching Lucknow on a three-day visit on Wednesday to take stock of the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

According to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Priyanka Gandhi will reach Lucknow on Wednesday morning and will stay at Kaul residence at Prag Narayan Road.

Apart from this, the UP Congress president has also said that Priyanka Gandhi will stay in Lucknow till July 16. During her stay, Gandhi will review the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections as well as discuss organizational issues.

The AICC general secretary Gandhi had given a mantra to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections while addressing them during a training programme of the party’s state office bearers and senior workers through video conferencing. The Congress general secretary, while expressing her intention to give the highest priority to the organisation and workers in the assembly elections, had said that all the people associated with the party should agitate for public problems.

A senior Congress leader said that the party’s state in-charge Priyanka will now focus on the upcoming assembly elections and she will spend most of her time in Uttar Pradesh. She will visit all the districts in the state and try to assess the issues of the voters.

Gandhi held a virtual meeting on Monday in which senior Congress leaders including Rajiv Shukla, Salman Khurshid, UP Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and many others were present. According to the official statement, in this meeting, the Congress general secretary discussed issues like inflation, corona, panchayat elections, and organizational training camps. Gandhi also said, “The public is upset due to rising inflation, the prices of petrol-diesel, mustard oil, fruits and vegetables are sky-rocketing. Farmers are suffering due to stray animals.”

Not only this, it was decided in the meeting that the UP Congress will protest on the streets more strongly against inflation, unemployment and ‘jungle raj’ in Uttar Pradesh.

