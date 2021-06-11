Mission 2024 on the Cards? Prashant Kishor's Meeting With Sharad Pawar Triggers Speculation

The meeting between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and NCP veteran Sharad Pawar in Mumbai has given rise to speculations within political circles about the possibility of the two coming together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Although officially declared as a thanksgiving trip related to the Bengal and Tamil Nadu election, the meeting at Pawar’s South Mumbai residence has triggered rumours.

Kishor is expected to meet every leader who extended their support to Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, the big winners of the recent assembly elections. However, there are ongoing talks that the meeting has a larger context and might lead to the discussions about a joint opposition candidate to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kishor-Pawar meeting is coincidentally taking place at a time when top Shiv Sena leaders have gone on record stating that their relationship with PM Modi was not broken even though they are not politically together now.

“We may not be politically together but that doesn’t mean our relationship has broken. I didn’t go to meet former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. So, if I meet him separately in person, there is nothing wrong with it," Shiv Sena Supremo and CM Uddhav Thackeray was quoted saying.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also praised PM Modi calling him the top leader of the country as well as the ruling BJP.

Following Kishor’s big win in the Assembly elections, the poll strategist had declared that he wanted to quit this space.

“I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. It is time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," Prashant Kishor had told NDTV.

Despite Kishor’s refusal to rejoin politics in the near future, many are still hopeful that the political consultant could go for a more political role.

