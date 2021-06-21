2nd Meet With Prashant Kishor, Dialogue With Oppn in Delhi: Pawar Preps for 'Mission 2024'

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar for the second time in two weeks on Monday amid rumours about getting set for “Mission 2024" to counter the BJP.

The two leaders met in Delhi, days after their last meeting at Pawar’s Mumbai home on June 11.

The Kishor-Pawar meeting is coincidentally taking place at a time when top Shiv Sena leaders have gone on record stating that their relationship with PM Narendra Modi was not broken even though they are not politically together now.

The discussions between the leaders are said to be around propping up a joint opposition candidate to challenge PM Modi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here