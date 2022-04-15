Mission Northeast for TMC as Party Gears Up Ahead of 2023 Elections, Leaders Fan Out to Gain Support

After having consolidated its position in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has set its eyes on the Northeast ahead of elections in Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland next year.

Party insiders said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to tour Meghalaya on May 3 and 4 as the TMC plans to make its mark in Tripura and Meghalaya.

In Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress is banking on former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who joined the party along with several MLAs in a setback for the Congress. Sources said Sangma has huge public acceptance and has worked hard in the state in the past four months.

Manas Bhuiya and Sabyasachi Dutta have been given the responsibility to oversee the party’s expansion in Meghalaya and will leave for the state after the Bengal Business Summit.

Party insiders said the TMC was confident of doing well in Tripura and Meghalaya. In Silchar, Sushmita Deb has begun amassing support for the party and from next week, it is expected that the party will push for wider engagement in Assam.

Adding to their Mission Northeast, the TMC plans to open its Tripura office next week and start activities on a bigger scale.

Mamata Banerjee’s party had claimed last year that the state would see a TMC government after the 2023 Assembly elections. The TMC even emerged as the second-largest party in the prestigious Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

The sources added that apart from Northeast, the TMC also has plans to gather support in the Hindi belt but that project will have to wait since the Northeast remains the party’s key focus for now.

