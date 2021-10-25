'Misuse of Power': TMC Slams BJP After Police Cancels Goa Event at Last Moment Citing 'Law & Order'

The stage was ready for the grand launch of the ‘People’s Chargesheet’ programme of TMC at Azad Maidan, Panaji, today. Suddenly before the programme started, the police stated that the programme can not be held due to the law and order situation, claims TMC.

This was the first campaign that TMC was supposed to launch before Mamata Banerjee’s maiden visit to Goa. The State is supposed to go for polls in 2022 and TMC is all set to fight it there.

TMC leaders say that like Tripura, the Goa BJP government is also afraid and that is why they are doing this. Goa is just a repetition of Tripura but this won’t put them down.

Abhishek Banerjee today said, “Next year Goa election will take place and am sure TMC will form the government there.” After police denied this permission, TMC tweeted: “THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! BLATANT MISUSE OF POWER!"

“Fearing the release of the ‘People’s Chargesheet’, authorities are now trying to silence the voice of the people. After permitting the event four days earlier, now they have denied permission citing ‘Law and Order’ issues," it said.

Mamata Banerjee too said, “This is not right. They have not allowed our meeting in Goa too.”

TMC leaders Babul Supriyo, Mohua Moitra and Saugata Roy along with Luizinho Faleiro and Goa team protested and displayed the misrule chargesheet book.

Babul said: “You can stop the mike but sometimes people’s voices work more than anything else.”

Luizinho Faleiro tweeted, “The lies of @BJP4India governance in Goa has been exposed. Goans have suffered enough! Today @AITC4Goa has launched the People’s Chargesheet which lists the sufferings of the people due to the sheer mismanagement and misgovernance.

Mohua Moitra said, “Come what may in Goa, TMC will fight to finish BJP”.

Though the administration sighted the law and order situation, TMC will make this issue and try to gain support before the arrival of Mamata Banerjee on October 28.

