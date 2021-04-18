Mithun Chakraborty Falls Ill While Campaigning for BJP in Raiganj, Flown Back to Kolkata

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty was flown back to Kolkata from Raiganj on Sunday after he fell ill while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing Assembly election in Raiganj on Sunday. The superstar, who recently joined the BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was evacuated from the rally venue after he started feeling dizzy.

Sources said doctors suspected dehydration during the campaigning behind Chakaraborty’s sudden illness.

Before joining BJP, Chakraborty had made headlines by hosting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai bungalow. The 70-year-old film star had said he shared a “spiritual relationship” with Bhagwat. “It is a very deep spiritual relation. There was a plan that he would come to my home when he visits Mumbai. It so happened that I returned to Mumbai from Lucknow after a shoot and he too is in Mumbai. So ‘jud gaye hum (we connected)’,” he had told reporters.

Chakraborty was once known for his radical Left leanings but later he became close to several top Left leaders, including late Subhash Chakraborty. He earned fame after he debuted in Mrinal Sen’s award winning movie ‘Mrigayaa’.

In 2014, he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee but after two years, he resigned citing health issues. He was the brand ambassador of the now-defunct Saradha group of companies owned by Sudipta Sen (now behind bars).

He was summoned and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in 2014 after it was found that an amount of about nearly 1.2 crore was transferred to his account from Saradha. In 2015, Chakraborty returned the entire amount he had received from the scam-hit group to the ED in Kolkata.

