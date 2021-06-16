Mithun Chakraborty Questioned by Kolkata Police Over Campaign Speech

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, the BJP’s star campaigner in the Bengal polls, was questioned by the Kolkata Police on Wednesday over a controversial speech during the canvassing.

According to the police, Chakraborty’s speech, which included the dialogue “Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (Will hit you here and the body will land at the crematorium)”, played a role in the post-poll violence in Bengal.

Mithun, in his plea, had said that the dialogues he delivered during the campaign speeches were not meant in any literal sense, and should be viewed only with a recreational lens.

Chakraborty had approached the Calcutta High Court to quash the FIR against him but was directed to cooperate in the investigation through video-conference.

The actor delivered these dialogues during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata in March when he joined the BJP. The actor-politician didn’t get an assembly ticket, but he campaigned for his new party extensively.

Despite the high-voltage campaign by the BJP, it failed to wrest West Bengal from Trinamool Congress which ruled the state for 10 years. However, days after Trinamool’s sweeping victory there were reports of clashes in many parts of West Bengal. BJP alleged that several of its workers were killed in the clashes and accused TMC of unleashing a wave of violence. The TMC, on the other hand, accused BJP of spreading fake news and said the clashes took an equal toll on its workers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here