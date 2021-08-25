Miyaganj to Mayaganj, Unnao Gram Panchayat Likely to See A Change of Name as DM Sends Proposal to UP Govt

After renaming districts and railway stations, Uttar Pradesh is likely to see another change of name as the district administration has recommended renaming Miyaganj, a Gram Panchayat in Unnao, to Mayaganj.

Unnao DM Ravindra Kumar has sent a letter in this regard to the UP government. It is believed that the name of Miyaganj will be changed to Mayaganj in the near future.

The proposal to rename the gram panchayat came after an open meeting in Miyaganj, where a resolution was passed that the name should be changed to Mayaganj. The recommendation was then made to the District Collector in the matter.

The DM took the matter under consideration after which he had sent the recommendation letter to the state government.

The move comes amid renaming of district and railway station in the state after Yogi Adityanath came in power. Earlier the name Mughalsarai Railway Station was changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station. Later, the name of the tehsil was also changed.

On a similar note, Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj and the names of the four railway stations in the city were also changed. The Allahabad Junction was renamed as Prayagraj Junction, then Allahabad City Station, Rambagh and Allahabad Chheoki Station were also renamed.

Faizabad district in the state was also renamed as Ayodhya. Earlier, Ayodhya city used to fall under Faizabad district, but now the name of the district has been changed to Ayodhya.

