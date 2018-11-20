English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mizo Language to be Added in Eight Schedule, Says BJP Manifesto for Mizoram
The party promised rice at Rs 1 per kg, home to every homeless family and traffic-congestion-free Aizawl in three years and pothole-free all-weather roads in the next six months.
Image for representation.
Aizawl: The BJP on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Mizoram Assembly election, promising to include Mizo, the official language of the state, in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.
