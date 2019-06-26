Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mizoram Assembly Passes Budget Amounting to Rs 8,403 Crore

The budget was presented by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio on June 13.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mizoram Assembly Passes Budget Amounting to Rs 8,403 Crore
File photo of CM Zoramthanga
Loading...

Aizawl: Mizoram Assembly Wednesday passed the state annual budget for 2019-20 amounting to Rs 10,692.30 crore.

The budget was presented by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio on June 13.

The budget comprised of revenue expenditure amounting to Rs 8,403.52 crore to be utilised mainly for salaries of the government employees, pension expenses and government establishment costs.

The capital expenditure allocation of Rs 2,288.78 crore was mainly for developmental works, creation of infrastructure and assets.

Zoramthanga attributed the inflated figure of the revenue expenditure to the proposed payment of enhanced salaries to the state government employees and pension expenses as per the recommendations of the seventh Central pay commission as well as expenses incurred on the general elections and proposed implementation of the creation of three new districts.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram