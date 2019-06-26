Mizoram Assembly Passes Budget Amounting to Rs 8,403 Crore
The budget was presented by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio on June 13.
File photo of CM Zoramthanga
Aizawl: Mizoram Assembly Wednesday passed the state annual budget for 2019-20 amounting to Rs 10,692.30 crore.
The budget comprised of revenue expenditure amounting to Rs 8,403.52 crore to be utilised mainly for salaries of the government employees, pension expenses and government establishment costs.
The capital expenditure allocation of Rs 2,288.78 crore was mainly for developmental works, creation of infrastructure and assets.
Zoramthanga attributed the inflated figure of the revenue expenditure to the proposed payment of enhanced salaries to the state government employees and pension expenses as per the recommendations of the seventh Central pay commission as well as expenses incurred on the general elections and proposed implementation of the creation of three new districts.
