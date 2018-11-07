English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mizoram CM Fails to Submit Nomination Papers Amid Protests Over Chief Election Officer
Several NGOs have been demanding the removal of CEO S B Shashank for his alleged bias for 'Bru' voters and removal of Principal Secretary (Home) Lalnunmawia Chuaung, a native of the state. The chief minister too had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shashank as the "people have lost faith in him."
File photo of Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla (PTI)
Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who is contesting from two seats, could not file his nomination papers in Serchhip as agitators demanding the removal of the state chief electoral officer (CEO) continued their picketing in front of the office of the returning officer.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Chuauhnuna told PTI that the chief minister had to change his plan to file nomination in his home turf on Tuesday considering the situation around the deputy commissioner's office which also houses the office of the returning officer.
Chuauhnuna said Lal Thanhawla was not forced by anybody to not file his documents. It was the latter's choice, he added.
The chief minister Wednesday left Serchhip town to campaign in Champhai South constituency where he is also contesting, officials said.
The last date for filing of nomination papers is November 9. The tenure of the present 40-member Assembly in Mizoram, the only Congress-ruled state in the north eastern region, expires on December 15.
The state goes to poll on November 28.
