Mizoram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Mizoram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Lalthlamuani NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Lal Hriatrenga Chhangte IND -- -- Lalnghinglova Hmar BJP -- -- Nirupam Chakma PRISM -- -- Tbc Lalvenchhunga MNF -- -- C Lalrosanga Leading

Mizoram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Mizoram in North East India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 94.43%. The estimated literacy level of Mizoram is 91.58%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C L Ruala of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 6,154 votes which was 1.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 3 contestants in 2014.In 2009, C L Ruala of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1,08,955 votes which was 33.38% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 65.49% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.86% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mizoram was: C L Ruala (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 3,46,219 men, 3,55,951 women and 0 voters of the third gender.Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mizoram Lok Sabha results.The geographic coordinates of Mizoram is: 22.532 92.8985Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मिज़ोरम, मिज़ोरम (Hindi); মিজোরাম, মিজোরাম (Bengali); मिझोराम, मिझोराम (Marathi); મિઝોરમ, મિઝોરમ (Gujarati); மிசோரம், மிசோரம் (Tamil); మిజోరాం, మిజోరమ్ (Telugu); ಮಿಜೊರಾಂ, ಮಿಜೊರಾಂ (Kannada); മിസോറാം, മിസോറാം (Malayalam).