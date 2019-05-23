English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mizoram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mizoram MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Mizoram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Mizoram in North East India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 94.43%. The estimated literacy level of Mizoram is 91.58%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C L Ruala of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 6,154 votes which was 1.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 3 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.86% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mizoram was: C L Ruala (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 3,46,219 men, 3,55,951 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mizoram Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mizoram is: 22.532 92.8985
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मिज़ोरम, मिज़ोरम (Hindi); মিজোরাম, মিজোরাম (Bengali); मिझोराम, मिझोराम (Marathi); મિઝોરમ, મિઝોરમ (Gujarati); மிசோரம், மிசோரம் (Tamil); మిజోరాం, మిజోరమ్ (Telugu); ಮಿಜೊರಾಂ, ಮಿಜೊರಾಂ (Kannada); മിസോറാം, മിസോറാം (Malayalam).
MNF
C Lalrosanga
MNF
C Lalrosanga
LEADING
Mizoram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Lalthlamuani
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Lal Hriatrenga Chhangte
IND
--
--
Lalnghinglova Hmar
BJP
--
--
Nirupam Chakma
PRISM
--
--
Tbc Lalvenchhunga
MNF
--
--
C Lalrosanga
