Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai Transferred to Goa

P S Sreedharan Pillai is the new Governor of Goa. He was the Governor of Mizoram from where he has been posted.

Sreedharan Pillai is a senior BJP leader and was the President of the Kerala unit of BJP when the Sabarimala agitations were at their peak. Pillai is also an author, his first book was published in 1983 and he had written about 121 books both in English and Malayalam.

He started his political career with ABVP during his college days. He was the BJP State President during 2003-2006 and was again appointed as the President in 2018. From childhood days, he was associated with the RSS.

Pillai is also a successful criminal lawyer by profession.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here