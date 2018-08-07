'Mizoram Govt is Sleeping': ZPM Chief Lalduhoma on Assam NRC

Chief ministerial Candidate of Zoram People's Movement, Lalduhoma, on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress led-Mizoram government for remaining silent over the controversial National Registry of Citizens (NRC) final draft published on July 30.Fearing an influx of those 40 lakh people into Mizoram, Lalduhoma urged the state government to strengthen its security along the border.The ZPM leader said that soon after Assam published the final list of NRC, neighbouring states like Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya have strengthened their borders to prevent infiltration.“It is only the Mizoram government that is sleeping now,” he said.Meanwhile, the state’s apex student body, Mizo Student Pawl, has already appealed to the government to strengthen border security and has also issued a deadline of August 15, otherwise, they will set up check posts on the border themselves.Lalduhoma further said, "Hailakandi in Assam is our next door neighbour and according to a report submitted by Joint Secretary of Economic Department S Kumar Khare, 98 per cent of its population are foreigners and Mizoram is one of the main targets of these illegal immigrants."The Congress government in the state has not commented on issues like citizenship amendment bill, Assam Border dispute and now NRC.Lalduhoma alleged that Southern Mizoram is populated by migrant Chakmas and the Congress is allegedly trying to woo them for votes.Lalduhoma is a former IPS officer. He has also served as a MP for Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP). His party ZNP had formed a pre-poll alliance with various parties, including Zoram People's Conference (ZPC), Zoram Exodus Movement (ZEM), Zoram Decentralisation Front (ZDF), Zoram Reformation Front (ZRF) and Mizoram People's Party (MPP).ZPM had earlier said that they will not field any candidate in the Chakma area in the upcoming state Assembly election.