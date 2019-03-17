English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MK Alagiri Says DMK Will Meet the Same Fate as in 2014 Lok Sabha Polls
The expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri said he would give views within a week on the DMK candidates to be fielded in the coming polls.
File photo of Expelled DMK leader and son of late chief minister M Karunanidhi MK Alagiri. (PTI)
Madurai: Expelled DMK leader and son of late chief minister M Karunanidhi, MK Alagiri on Sunday said the DMK would face the same fate in the coming Lok Sabha elections as it did in the last parliamentary elections.
Speaking to reporters at the airport here, the former Union Minister said the DMK had suffered a debacle in the 2014 parliamentary polls with its arch-rival the AIADMK sweeping the elections winning 37 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.
The expelled DMK leader further said he would give views within a week on the DMK candidates to be fielded in the coming polls.
Asked about the proposal of CPI (M)'s Madurai candidate S Venkatesan'sproposal to meet him, Alagiri said,
"I will meet him as a matter of courtesy. I will give him due respect if he comes and meets me."
