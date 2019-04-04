English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MK Stalin Dares I-T Department to Carry Out Raids at PM Modi's House
He raised this issue in reference to the IT raids conducted on DMK treasurer Dorai Murugan's premises in Vellore, from where his son was contesting the polls.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Coimbatore: DMK president MK Stalin dared the Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday to conduct raids on the premises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Definitely there are crores of money stashed in Modi's house and will the IT department be ready to conduct the raids on Modi's house?," Stalin asked while addressing a poll meeting seeking votes for CPI(M) candidate PR Natarajan here.
Similarly, would the department dare to conduct raids on the premises of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, where it would get a huge amount of money, he asked.
It was reported that crores of money were being distributed in Theni, from where Panneerselvam's son is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the DMK chief said.
He raised this issue in reference to the IT raids conducted on DMK treasurer Dorai Murugan's premises in Vellore, from where his son was contesting the polls.
The IT department had given an explanation that the raids were conducted following a complaint from the police, Stalin said.
"I am alleging that crores of money are stashed in Modi's house. Will you dare to carry out raids?," he asked.
