MK Stalin, On 3-Day Visit to Delhi, To Call on PM Modi, Amit Shah; Launch of DMK's New Office on Saturday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who will be on a three-day visit to New Delhi starting Thursday, will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for discussions on the financial allocation for the projects in Tamil Nadu, share of the state in Central taxes including GST, as also on the money allocated for flood relief.

Stalin, who will also meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders during his visit, will inaugurate the DMK’s new office ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in Delhi.

Stalin on Wednesday said that his DMK’s New Delhi office, named ‘Anna-Kalignar Arivalyam’ and to be inaugurated by him on April 2, is a symbol of the party’s indispensability in national politics.

In a letter to cadres, Stalin, who is also the President of the DMK, said that the three-storied offices which is being constructed at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg is built according to Dravidian architecture, has all the amenities of a modern building, and a library also.

Advertisement

The office is named after two towering leaders of the party, former Chief Ministers, late C.N. Annadurai and ‘Kalaignar’ M. Karunanidhi, he said.

He said that the inaugural event is set to write the history of southern India in New Delhi and that the office will be a vital space for the party and its policies and a vehicle to implement the “Dravidian model".

The DMK is making the April 2 inauguration of the party office in New Delhi a major political event to catapult Stalin onto the national stage. There have been discussions of Stalin emerging as a front-line leader in alliance with the Congress against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With inputs from IANS

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.