Digvijaya Singh's MLA Brother Sits on Dharna at Ex-MPBrother Digvijaya Singh's Residence Demanding Chachoda Made into District

Digvijaya Singh who returned to his residence during the staging of dharna, did not meet his younger brother and his supporters and left for a community function at Meena.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:October 22, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Digvijaya Singh's MLA Brother Sits on Dharna at Ex-MPBrother Digvijaya Singh's Residence Demanding Chachoda Made into District
MLA Laxman Singh sitting on a dharna

Bhopal: In an infighting within the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, party MLA Laxman Singh sat on dharma at the residence of elder brother Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The MLA accompanied by around 200 supporters demanded an assurance on the elevation of Chachoda tehsil into a district.



In a function later in the day, he said that the demand of the MLA Laxman Singh couldn’t be met.

Laxman Singh is a legislator from Chachoda, Guna. He is known for his love and hate relations with elder brother Digvijaya Singh in the past.

The MLA from Chachoda claimed that CM Kamal Nath in July had announced to convert Chachoda into a district. Laxman Singh demanded Digvijaya visiting Chachoda with CM and specify a date when the announcement would materialise. “When Niwari could be formed into a district with two tehsils, why can’t Chachoda get the same status even with three tehsils,” Laxman Singh said.

Chachoda is part of Guna district, a Jyotiraditya Scindia stronghold and if it’s turned into a district, the influence of Singh family would be carved out of Guna.

