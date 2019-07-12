MLAs Who Joined BJP Have Dug Their Own Graves, Says Goa Mahila Congress Chief
Ten Congress legislators in Goa, led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, joined the BJP on Wednesday, leaving the opposition party with just five MLAs in the 40 member Assembly.
Ten of 15 Congress members led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar gives letter for merger of their faction in BJP to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, in Panaji, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (PTI)
Panaji: Goa Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho on Friday said the Congress MLAs who switched over to the ruling BJP had "dug their own graves".
Ten Congress legislators in the coastal state, led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, joined the BJP on Wednesday night, leaving the opposition party with just five MLAs in the 40 member Assembly.
"People are watching you (breakaway MLAs). You have dug your own graves. We (Congress) are here to stay. As an opposition we are not going to shy away. We have stood tall even in the past," Coutinho said.
She alleged that the 10 MLAs had broken away for personal ambitions and not for the sake of development of the state.
"If they have left for the sake of development, it means they are admitting that BJP was acting partial and not letting Congress MLAs to do their job," she said.
"I challenge them to contest the election on BJP tickets and win in their constituencies," she said.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World
- 'Moon Essentials': Ahead of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO Asked Indians What They Would Carry on a Lunar Mission
- Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
- Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI a Deadly Fighter Jet Combo for Pakistan Warns IAF Vice Chief - Watch Video
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers