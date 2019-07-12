Take the pledge to vote

MLAs Who Joined BJP Have Dug Their Own Graves, Says Goa Mahila Congress Chief

Ten Congress legislators in Goa, led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, joined the BJP on Wednesday, leaving the opposition party with just five MLAs in the 40 member Assembly.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
Ten of 15 Congress members led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar gives letter for merger of their faction in BJP to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, in Panaji, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (PTI)
Panaji: Goa Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho on Friday said the Congress MLAs who switched over to the ruling BJP had "dug their own graves".

Ten Congress legislators in the coastal state, led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, joined the BJP on Wednesday night, leaving the opposition party with just five MLAs in the 40 member Assembly.

"People are watching you (breakaway MLAs). You have dug your own graves. We (Congress) are here to stay. As an opposition we are not going to shy away. We have stood tall even in the past," Coutinho said.

She alleged that the 10 MLAs had broken away for personal ambitions and not for the sake of development of the state.

"If they have left for the sake of development, it means they are admitting that BJP was acting partial and not letting Congress MLAs to do their job," she said.

"I challenge them to contest the election on BJP tickets and win in their constituencies," she said.

