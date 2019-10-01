MNS Announces First List of 27 Candidates for Maharashtra Polls
The list did not name a candidate from Worli in Mumbai, from where Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray — son of Raj's cousin Uddhav Thackeray — will be making his electoral debut.
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Mumbai: Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday announced its first list of 27 candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The list did not name a candidate from Worli in Mumbai, from where Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray — son of Raj's cousin Uddhav Thackeray — will be making his electoral debut.
The MNS fielded Kishor Shinde from Kothrud seat in Pune city, against state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. In Mumbai, the MNS fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Karna Bala Dunbale from Chembur, Sanjay Turde from Kalina, Virendra Jadhav from Goregaon, Sandeep Desai from Versova, Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar West, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (West), Arun Surve from Dindoshi and Rajesh Yerunkar from Dahisar.
The MNS had not contested the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.
Raj Thackeray held several rallies appealing people not to vote for the Narendra Modi-led BJP, but despite drawing crowds, he failed to make a dent in the BJP-Shiv Sena vote in the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Worked Out in the Same Gym but Never Interacted
- Mouni Roy Sets the Temperature Soaring in New Picture, See Here
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year