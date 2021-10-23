CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#Bollywood
Home » News » Politics » MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and His Mother Test Positive for Covid-19
1-MIN READ

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and His Mother Test Positive for Covid-19

Raj Thackeray had recently been visiting Nashik, Pune and Thane and also meeting party leaders in Mumbai (Image: News18 Lokmat)

Raj Thackeray had recently been visiting Nashik, Pune and Thane and also meeting party leaders in Mumbai (Image: News18 Lokmat)

Both Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his mother Kunda Thackeray have mild symptoms, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his mother Kunda Thackeray tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, a civic official said here. Both have mild symptoms, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding that they were asked to isolate at their residence in Dadar area. A senior aide of Thackeray confirmed that he has the infection.

Thackeray (53) had recently been visiting Nashik, Pune and Thane and also meeting party leaders in Mumbai ahead of the next year's civic elections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 23, 2021, 22:48 IST