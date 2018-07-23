Raj Thackeray Attacks CM Devendra Fadnavis for 'Misleading' Marathas over Reservation

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "misleading" Marathas over reserving posts for the job aspirants from the community in the proposed mega recruitment drive."The chief minister is lying. He is misleading the people by saying that the government will allot 16 per cent of 72,000 posts to the Maratha candidates in the form of backlog if the Bombay High Court allows quota for the community. He is misleading the common people," Thackeray said in a press conference.The MNS chief is currently on a tour of Marathwada region in a bid to expand the base of his party.Members of the Maratha community have been demanding 16 per cent quota under OBC category in government jobs and education. Marathas have been organising protest rallies since last year to push for their demand. The matter is currently pending before the Bombay high court."Only 2 per cent jobs are created in the government departments. How can such low number of jobs solve the problem of reservation?" he questionned.Thackeray termed as "exaggerated" the claim of the CM that a total of 1.20 lakh wells have been dug in the state under the BJP rule.He also attacked the state government over its claims on making Maharashtra Open defecation Free (ODF) by constructing toilets."What is the use of constructing toilets if the state government could not provide water and electricity to the people?" he questioned.Responding to a query on Congress president Rahul Gandhi embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during a debate on no-confidence motion last week, Thackeray said there was nothing wrong in the gesture.The MNS chief also hit out at the Shiv Sena which had abstained from voting on the motion despite being a constituent of the BJP-led NDA governments at Centre and in Maharashtra."The Sena seems confused about the party ideology. Its alliances in the Centre and state seem shaky," he said.Thackeray also attacked Narendra Modi government on a string of issues."With the kind of majority they possess, the Narendra Modi government could have done wonders but the prime minister squandered the opportunity by launching demonetisation, GST and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. He (the PM) could not clean the river (the Ganga) in his own constituency (Varanasi)," Thackeray said.In the wake of Maratha community leaders threatening to not let the CM perform the annual pooja of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on the occasion of "Ashadhi Ekadashi" on Monday, Thackeray appealed that the ritual should not be disturbed as lakhs of 'varkaris' or devotees have gathered in the temple town.The chief minister had already cancelled his visit to Pandharpur tomorrow to avoid any law and order problem.