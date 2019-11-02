MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets NCP's Sharad Pawar as Political Impasse Continues in Maharashtra
The political impasse in the state continues after Assembly election results were announced on October 24, with victorious allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering over chief minister's post.
File photo of Raj Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at an event in Pune. (PTI photo)
Mumbai: Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Saturday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here.
It was a brief, 10-minute meeting, MNS sources said. The political impasse in the state continues after Assembly election results were announced on October 24, with victorious allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering over chief minister's post.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won only one seat (Kalyan rural) in the Assembly polls. "Each seat will count when it comes to government formation by other parties in case the BJP fails to prove its majority. Raj Thackeray's meeting with Pawar is important in that context," sources said.
