MNS Stages Protest over Chinese Signboard in Maharashtra's Thane City amid India-China Border Tensions

File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (Getty Images)

The death of 20 Indian Army soldiers during a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this week has triggered demands for boycott of all things Chinese in the country.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a protest at a construction site in Thane city, over a signboard put up in Chinese.

Over 20 MNS workers gathered at a construction site in Balkum area in Thane city on Friday evening.

The protest was against a China-based company, which had put up a signboard in Chinese at the site, said Avinash Jadhav, president of MNS' Thane and Palghar district units.

Protesters were seen carrying flags and shouting anti-China slogans at the site.

Till the entire border issue is resolved, the Chinese company should not conduct any business here and the signboard should be removed at the earliest, Jadhav said.

