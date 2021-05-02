Modakkurichi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Saraswathi C of BJP Leading

100. Modakkurichi (मोदक्कुरिची), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Modakkurichi is part of 17. Erode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.96%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,899 eligible electors, of which 1,14,607 were male, 1,24,280 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Modakkurichi in 2021 is 1084.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,22,002 eligible electors, of which 1,07,569 were male, 1,14,410 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,831 eligible electors, of which 93,456 were male, 94,375 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Modakkurichi in 2016 was 24. In 2011, there were 23.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sivasubramani , V.P. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sachidanandam, P. of DMK by a margin of 2,222 votes which was 1.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.62% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kittusamy R.N of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Palanisami R.M of INC by a margin of 40,162 votes which was 26.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 100. Modakkurichi Assembly segment of Erode Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Modakkurichi are: Saraswathi C (BJP), Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan (DMK), Boopathi R (BSP), Thangaraj D (AMMK), Prakash G (NTK), Maheswaran A (MIPA), Mani P (IDMMK), Manickam R (GPOI), Ramesh M (NKMK), Rajeshkumar M (MNM), Govanam Thangavel K S (IND), Sami Kandhasamy (IND), Bharathi L (IND), Mayilsamy P (IND), Vijayakumar M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.26%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.58%, while it was 81.53% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 100. Modakkurichi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

100. Modakkurichi constituency comprises of the following areas of Erode district of Tamil Nadu: Erode Taluk (Part) Punjailakkapuram, Pudur, Thuyyampoondurai, Kanagapuram, Velampalayam, Punduraisemur, Avalpoondurai, Modavandi Sathyamangalam, Nanjaiuthukuli, Kangayampalayam, Nanjaikalamangalam, Punjai Kalamangalam, Injampalli, Thanathampalayam, Elumathur, Velampalayam, Mukasi Hanuman Palli, Attavanai Hanuman Palli, Kagam, Kulavilakku, Palamangalam, Nanjaikolanalli, Kolathupalayam, Kondalam, Ellaikadu, Vilakethi, Kongudayampalayam, Murungiyampalayam, Anjur, Vallipuram, Ichipalayam, Vadivullamangalam, Ayyampalayam, Elunoothimangalam, Devakiammapuram, Avudayaparai and Nagamanaickenpalayam villages. Avalpoondurai (TP), Modakkurichi (TP), Pasur (TP), Arachalur (TP), Vadugapatti (TP), Kilampadi (TP), Vellottamparappu (TP), Sivagiri (TP), Kollankoil (TP), Unjalur (TP), Vengampudur (TP), Kodumudi (TP) and Chennasamudram (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Erode.

The total area covered by Modakkurichi is 587 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Modakkurichi is: 11°10’07.7"N 77°46’30.4"E.

