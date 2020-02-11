Model Town Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Model Town (मॉडल टाउन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Model Town is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,68,310 eligible electors, of which 93,009 were male, 75,300 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Model Town in 2020 is 809.6.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Model Town, there are a total of 2086 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,53,672 eligible electors, of which 85,189 were male, 68,475 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,303 eligible electors, of which 78,037 were male, 63,260 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,45,552 eligible electors, of which 81,550 were male, 63,989 female.

The number of service voters in Model Town in 2015 was 5. In 2013, there were 5 and in 2008 there were 13.