Modernised AK-47 Rifles Will Soon be Manufactured in Amethi District, Announces PM Modi

AK-203, a latest derivative of the legendary AK-47 assault rifle, will be manufactured in Korwa area of Amethi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday, saying that it would boost the development of the town."One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi. It will be made by a joint-venture of India and Russia. I express my gratitude to my friend President Vladimir Putin, this venture was made possible in such a short time by his support," he said while addressing a gathering.According to reports, India has signed a deal with a Russian firm to manufacture 750,000 of these assault rifles, which would be given to the Army's infantry troops. The project will be undertaken at the ordinance factory that was established in 2010.This is Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. He visited the neighbouring Rae Bareli constituency, represented in Lok Sabha by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in December.The prime minister previously visited Amethi on May 5, 2014 and the BJP, which had fielded party leader Smriti Irani against Gandhi in 2014 general election, had managed three lakh votes.Union Minister Smriti Irani has been nurturing the constituency since and is likely to contest again in the coming poll, expected to be held in April-May.