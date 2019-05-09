Modi a Failure PM, non-BJP Alliance Will be in Power on May 23: Chandrababu Naidu

: Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister, Telugu Desam Supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused Narendra Modi of telling a blatant lie and failing at governance, besides predicting a debacle for BJP on May 23.Opposition parties including Trinamool Congress and several others will play a key role in forming the non-BJP Government in the centre, he said."In 70 years of Indian history, I have seen many Prime Ministers but not one like Modi who lacks accountability," Chandrababu lashed out. He also took a dig at Narendra Modi for providing the worst government that added to internal squabbles.Naidu's remarks come at a time when Modi is targeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee during his poll campaign. Chandrababu who enjoys the support of Didi is turning intolerant at Modi at every time he makes charges against his allies.Chandrababu further lashed out at Modi on twitter saying that the Prime Minister offered a completely failed government and did not address a single media conference so far. The TDP chief also cited that even four judges of the Supreme Court have come out openly and alleged that democracy is in grave danger.Mincing no words, Chandrababu flayed Modi for destroying institutions across the country as financial anarchy prevailed in the country due to false policies of note ban and GST which was not implemented properly.Though during his alliance with NDA, the TDP chief had supported GST and note ban for four and half years or so. He now raises a banner of revolt after snapping ties with it by showing unresolved special category status to Andhra Pradesh.The Andhra CM further attributed the failure of the Modi government to a collapsing banking system that turned ATMs as toys without money. He alleged that the BJP turned note ban into a scam and had failed to implement the GST.During the Modi regime, the value of Rupee has suffered a record low he deplored. The TDP Chief also reprimanded by saying that he has never seen such a failure prime minister like Modi.Earlier, Chandrababu participated in a two-day campaign in West Bengal and termed Mamata Banerjee as “Bengal Tiger”. Chandrababu sought people's support to Mamata Banerjee to win the polls for West Bengal's development."Didi will be playing a key role in the new non-BJP government in the centre," he said, adding "In the results to be declared on May 23 the BJP is going to face serious debacle".The Andhra CM also said that the fight for 50 per cent of VVPATS counting is for accountability. The people should verify slips after casting votes gone in favour of the party they support he added.