Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Modi a Very Big Salesman, Congress Failed to Sell its Product, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Hitting back at the BJP for alleging a scam in the sale of 2G spectrum, he said if there was a wrongdoing why were UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi not in jail.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Modi a Very Big Salesman, Congress Failed to Sell its Product, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha in Parliament on Monday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "very big salesman" and the Congress failed to gain grounds in the 2019 general election as it could not market its products.

He said the BJP government had developed the "political plagiarism" syndrome and is only a "travesty of truth" and that it only tried to highlight its achievements ignoring the foundation laid down by his party. Chowdhury was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Invoking former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Chowdhury in his one-and-a-half-hour-long speech listed out the achievements under Congress governments and accused the BJP of just renaming 19 of the 23 schemes of the Congress.

"This government has developed a new syndrome called political plagiarism... Congress party has been contributing to growth (since Independence), but one morning you suddenly say the Congress has done nothing and you are doing all development work. It is nothing but travesty of truth... You are a government which can be called compliment-addicted government driven by manipulation," said Chowdhury who was the first speaker from the Opposition to initiate discussion on the Motion of Thanks.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi continued to prompt Chowdhury while he was attacking BJP in his speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were present in the House.

Stating it was the Congress which had initiated revolutions like the Green Revolution, White Revolution and Technology Revolution in the country, and increased GDP growth, Chowdhury said it was under the Congress that host of public sector enterprises like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were set up.

"Congress is the soul of the nation. Congress is synonymous with India... For us, country is ahead of the party... Although we have 52 members in the House, we will continue to fight for the common man," he said.

He said the BJP did not mention Nehru's name in the President's address even once and it did not reveal 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' attitude of the government. "Your stature would not have gone down if you had taken Nehru's name in the President's address," he said.

Crediting the Congress of a slew of government schemes and initiatives like National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), Right to Information (RTI), Right to Education (RTE) and Food Security Act, Chowdhury said, "You talk about hitting back at Pakistan with missiles. These missiles were built during the Congress tenure."

Taking a swipe at Union minister Pratap Sarangi, who had initiated the discussion, he said Sarangi crossed the limits in his praise for Modi. This invited sharp reactions from the treasury benches as they referred to "India is Indira, Indira is India" remarks made by Congress leaders when the latter was the Prime Minister.

"Our Prime Minister is a very big salesman. We (Congress) have been unable to sell our product, that is why we lost (Lok Sabha elections)," Chowdhury said in a speech which was marked by the Chair ordering expunging of some of his comments, considered unparliamentary.

Targeting the Modi government, Chowdhury said the country is reeling under drought, but the government is not worried. "We want to lambast government for its failure on various issues," he said.

He said BJP MPs did not take steps to alleviate miseries of the people as they though Modi will do everything. "They think that praising Modi is sufficient, he will help them sail through (Modi baba paar lagayenge),"he said.

Hitting back at the BJP for alleging a scam in the sale of 2G spectrum, he said if there was a wrongdoing why were UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi not in jail. "Why are they still in Parliament", he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram