Why Varun, Maneka Gandhi Didn't Make it to BJP's 80-member Top Brass List That Includes Modi, Advani

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday announced the 80-member National Executive of the party, with the names of its top brass, ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to many Union ministers, several state leaders and veterans like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi figuring on the list.

Apart from the 80 regular members, the executive will have 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees. However, names of BJP MP Varun Gandhi and mother Maneka do not figure on the list. Varun has recently been raising protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and demanding “accountability".

The executive is a key deliberative body of the party which meets to discuss key issues facing the government and shapes the organisation’s agenda.

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented its meeting for a long time. Many Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, are expectedly on the list with recently inducted minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also being included.

Former Union ministers like Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad also remain the members of the national executive.

(With PTI inputs)

