Modi All Set to Return as PM, Says Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday voiced the confidence that the BJP-led NDA government would storm back to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Drumming up support for Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Tokheho Yepthomi, he said Nagaland was a small state and dependent on the Centre. "It will only be in the fitness of things if the state government and the central government are in an alliance," he said.Yepthomi is the consensus candidate of the ruling NDPP-led People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United) and an Independent."People want peace and development and to achieve that it will be good if the people elect the PDA candidate. The alliance with the BJP has been was maintained since 2003 to achieve peace and development in the state," Rio said at rallies in Noklak and Thonoknyu.An optimistic Rio said even opinion polls were showing favourable outcome for the NDA at the Centre.He ridiculed the NPF leadership for misleading people through lies and cited instances like Leader of Opposition T.R. Zeliang's false claims of being a graduate, the NDPP will be de-recognised by the Election Commission, and all NDPP legislators would be disqualified after which the NPF would form the government.The Chief Minister said the NPF's failure to set up a candidate and its support for the Congress was a mockery given that the NPF has 26 MLAs while the Congress has no MLA. Also, the Congress has failed to win in the last 3 general elections in the state."It has demoralised the NPF legislators and party workers and in-fighting has intensified," he said.Rio said two National People's Party legislators -- Imnatiba and L. Khumo -- had also cautioned the NPP leadership not to set up candidates as it would be against the spirit of the PDA, which had set up consensus candidates.